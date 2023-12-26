Backyard and Beyond: Living in the Moment

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“The blue jay flashed beneath the trees, gay and cocksure as ever, he had no cares or worries about his place in the wilderness picture. Whether or not he survived today, this moment he would tell the world what he thought, and challenge all comers, including the snow and cold.