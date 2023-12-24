Strong cisco year-class benefits Lake Superior’s lake trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There was good news coming out of the Dec. 13 Natural Resources Board (NRB) meeting regarding the Lake Superior cisco and lake trout fishery, as a healthy year-class of ciscoes means lake trout anglers can look toward some “good years” ahead, thanks to a strong forage base.