Wisconsin citizens, groups push for strict wake boat rules

Citizens, existing groups and citizens forming new groups continue to fight for reforms to wake boat rules in hopes of limiting potential damages caused by big wakes. Richard and Carol Phillips, of Presque Isle,Wis., are founders of the Last Wilderness Alliance (LWA). They are encouraging towns to enact rules to protect lakes. “Wake boats are the single greatest threat to (our) lakes, as well as those in Minnesota and Michigan,” said Richard Phillips.