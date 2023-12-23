Birders continue to make Christmas Bird Count a success in its 124th year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For many wildlife watchers the holidays would not be complete without the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, which runs throughout the Western Hemisphere from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, 2024. Now in its 124th year, the Christmas Bird Count enables birders to gather and report data that ornithologists can use to measure changes in bird populations, including distribution and abundance, and how they relate to species and habitat conservation.