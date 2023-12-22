Iowa’s winter community trout stockings at 10 locations start Jan. 13

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release rainbow trout in 10 locations across Iowa this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months.

Winter trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A family-friendly event is paired with each stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. They can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter trout stocking events are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website for possible changes to the schedule.

2024 winter community trout stocking schedule

Jan. 13, Bacon Creek Lake, Sioux City, at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 13, Blue Pit, Mason City, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 19, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, at 3 p.m.

Jan. 19, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, at Noon

Jan. 27, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, at Noon

Feb. 3, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, at Noon

Feb. 3, Triumph Park West and East, Waukee, at Noon

Feb. 10, Terra Lake, Johnston, at Noon

Feb. 10, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, at Noon