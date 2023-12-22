Search
Friday, December 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, December 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Iowa’s winter community trout stockings at 10 locations start Jan. 13

The Iowa DNR will release rainbow trout in 10 locations across Iowa this winter that will create angling opportunities in areas where the waters would not support trout during warmer months. (Stock photo by Chris Bates)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release rainbow trout in 10 locations across Iowa this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months.

Winter trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A family-friendly event is paired with each stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit.  They can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter trout stocking events are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website for possible changes to the schedule.

2024 winter community trout stocking schedule 

Jan. 13, Bacon Creek Lake, Sioux City, at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 13, Blue Pit, Mason City, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 19, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, at 3 p.m.

Jan. 19, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, at Noon

Jan. 27, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, at Noon

Feb. 3, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, at Noon

Feb. 3, Triumph Park West and East, Waukee, at Noon

Feb. 10, Terra Lake, Johnston, at Noon

Feb. 10, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, at Noon

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?