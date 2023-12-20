Streams of Thought: Wolf saga in Midwestern states takes another turn

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Recent developments probably won’t find those who advocate for state management of the federally protected species in a celebratory mood. As this edition of Outdoor News headed to the print shop, we awaited information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that will make for a dandy report in the upcoming edition. Just to offer you a flavor: On Dec. 14, the Center for Biological Diversity announced that a federal court settlement will require the USFWS to draft a new recovery plan for gray wolves listed under the Endangered Species Act.