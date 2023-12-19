Outdoor Observations: Michigan bucking a negative trend related to Atlantic salmon populations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The state of Michigan likes to be a trendsetter. Michigan took the lead in raising funds to keep invasive Asian carp out of the Great Lakes and contribute more funds to that effort than any other individual state. Leadership in Lansing is pushing to have Michigan lead the way on electronic vehicle usage and manufacturing. Now our DNR Fisheries Division and its colleagues at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie are taking the lead and bucking a negative trend related to Atlantic salmon.