Tundra swans make their annual appearance in northwest Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The big white birds are back in “town.” Town being the marshlands and harvested cornfields along western Lake Erie. These would be tundra swans, by the hundreds, down from Arctic summer nesting grounds some 2,500 to 3,000 miles to the north. The northwest Ohio locale is a major migratory stopover point for these graceful birds as they make their way to traditional wintering grounds around Chesapeake Bay after a summer nesting season in the Arctic of Alaska and Canada.