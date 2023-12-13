Dates for this year’s December CWD hunt in Minnesota are Friday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 17. Deer permit areas open to this CWD management hunt are 342, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648 and 649. Here’s more of what you need to know.
MN Daily Update: Late CWD hunt set for Dec. 15-17 in specific deer permit areas
