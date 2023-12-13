Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to add 199 impairments to 2024 waters list

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its proposed impaired waters list for 2024 on Nov. 14. The agency added 199 impairments on more than 54 bodies of water, which is a decrease from the 2022 list. The additions will create a total of 6,349 impairments on 2,798 bodies of water all-time, but the list did remove 27 listings for improved water quality. Leya Charles, MPCA impaired waters coordinator, said the 2024 proposed list is an 82% decrease in water body listings and a 52% decrease in impairments compared to the 2022 proposed list.