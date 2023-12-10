UTV donation will help Wounded Warrior United of Wisconsin better serve veterans

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The donation of a 2024 Can-Am Defender 4X4 UTV will help a non-profit group offer a greater variety of outdoor adventures to Wisconsin veterans. Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin (WWUWI), based at Country Haven Farm in rural Gleason in Lincoln County, was one of three service groups in the state selected to receive a Defender this year, compliments of BRP, parent company of Can-Am. WWUWI takes Wisconsin veterans on hunting and fishing trips in the state and elsewhere.