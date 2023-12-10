State Roundup: Frustration related to Wisconsin deer hunting has been building for years

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are a lot of threads sticking out of this rip that’s the 2023 gun deer season, so don’t make the mistake of grabbing one thread and pulling to its end, thinking you’ll find an answer to all questions surrounding our deer season and deer management program. Who here remembers Deer 2000? That was a huge effort that sucked up a ton of volunteer and DNR staff hours. I don’t think I can tell you one major change that came out of the Deer 2000 process.