Search
Saturday, December 9th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Saturday, December 9th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Winterizing your boat means more than just focusing on mechanical parts

Even a boat stored in a building over the winter requires more than just mechanical winterizing. For starters, take thorough steps to prevent any vermin from entering your craft, and take steps to terminate them if they succeed. (Photo by Mike Schoonveld)
A spring “shakedown cruise,” is normal practice for many boaters. This is when they go to the lake specifically to check to make sure everything is working as it should be after a winter of hibernation. Usually, if the proper winterizing steps were taken, the mechanical parts of the boat will be perfect. If there are problems, it’s usually something that unexpectedly didn’t weather the winter. That’s why the word “winterize” is important to Michigan boaters.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?