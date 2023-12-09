Winterizing your boat means more than just focusing on mechanical parts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A spring “shakedown cruise,” is normal practice for many boaters. This is when they go to the lake specifically to check to make sure everything is working as it should be after a winter of hibernation. Usually, if the proper winterizing steps were taken, the mechanical parts of the boat will be perfect. If there are problems, it’s usually something that unexpectedly didn’t weather the winter. That’s why the word “winterize” is important to Michigan boaters.