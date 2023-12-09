Haunting owl call signals end to a memorable Wisconsin deer season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The buttery yellow sky grew darker and darker. Time moved rapidly as deer season came to a close. A barred owl hauntingly unleashed a drawn out whine, lonely and chilling as it echoed through the darkening forest. The 2023 Wisconsin deer hunting season was about finished.