University of Wisconsin students, staff work worthy cause with Green Bay wild rice restoration project

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A story about the Green Bay wild rice restoration project serves as one more reminder of just how fortunate we are here in Wisconsin to have so many volunteers who invest their time, talent, and income on natural resource projects. Those volunteers work right alongside conservation professionals when the situations allow so we can accomplish more for the natural resources of this state.