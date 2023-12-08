Partnerships key in 10-year project dedicated to restoring wild rice along west shore of Wisconsin’s Green Bay

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A 10-year project to restore wild rice beds all along the west shore of Green Bay continued this fall as state and federal employees joined forces with a lot of volunteers from several directions to seed roughly 1,300 pounds of wild rice along the bay. “It’s been a unique partnership to work on this project. I don’t think any of us could have done this alone. We’re planting quite a few sites along the west shore,” said Dave Halfmann, Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist and property manager for the Green Bay West Shores Wildlife Area near Peshtigo.