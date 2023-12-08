Necropsy finds Wisconsin cougar killed by bowhunter was healthy, well fed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A necropsy on the cougar killed in mid-November by a bowhunter in Wisconsin’s Buffalo County found the cat was healthy, well fed, and carrying good fat reserves, according to the state’s large carnivore specialist. “It had eaten within the past day and knew how to make a living,” said Randy Johnson, of Rhinelander, the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) large carnivore specialist.