Minnesota maple syrup produced by Hibbing’s David Dahl takes top honor at international competition

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pure maple syrup produced in Hibbing, Minn., took top honors in late October at the annual international competition held by the North American Maple Syrup Council. Entries from 15 states and Canadian provinces were present in the 2023 competition, and a maple syrup produced by David Dahl, a hobbyist member of the Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Association, was judged the North American MSC’s Best In Show.