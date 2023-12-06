Notes off a soiled cuff: High-profile opponents coming out against reintroduction of pine marten in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Interesting how the controversy over the Game Commission’s proposed reintroduction of the pine marten is playing out. High-profile opponents to the plan are coming forward, and we predict more will follow. Look for the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to follow.