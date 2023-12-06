Gear & Gadgets: An extension to Federal ammo line and much more

FEDERAL ANNOUNCES NEW HI-BIRD UPLAND LOADS WITH FIBER WAD

Federal Ammunition announces a new line extension to its popular Hi-Bird upland game hunting product line. Hi-Bird Fiber (Paper) Wad’s cellulose wad construction helps minimize plastic left in the field, yet still offers the same hard-hitting performance as the original.

The patented design of the fiber over-powder wad creates an effective gas seal, and the paper shot cup is designed to prevent barrel/shot contact and improve pattern performance. Additionally, the overall fiber/paper wad system design helps reduce a shooter’s environmental impact on high-volume shoots.

The new 12-gauge, No. 5 load’s high velocity (1,330 fps) and specially formulated lead shot produce downrange energy and pattern density that efficiently takes down birds at all shootable ranges. It’s available in 25-count boxes.

This new product was motivated by a customer need, because certain ranges and areas are beginning to require plastic-free wadding. Federal also offers the paper wad in cartridges tailored for the dove hunting and sporting target market, such as Federal’s Upland Steel and Top Gun loads.

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com

AFFORDABLE CRYO CARBON ICE RODS

Introducing the CRYO series ice rods that offer exceptional performance with a custom look and feel. Eagle Claw’s CRYO Series ice rods are setting a new standard, delivering unparalleled quality at an unprecedented price point, putting superior performance within the reach of everyday hardwater anglers.

It all begins with the ultra-lightweight, high-grade carbon graphite blank. This foundation not only ensures a robust and durable rod, but also delivers precision sensitivity, allowing you to feel every movement of your jig beneath the ice.

In addition to the advanced blank, Eagle Claw has equipped the CRYO series with stainless steel fly style guides, a feature loved by serious ice anglers across the country. These guides significantly reduce the rod’s overall weight while enhancing its performance. CRYO Rods also features custom handle design that forgoes a traditional reel seat, you have the freedom to position your reel exactly where you want it, rather than being limited by factory-set locations. This unique feature enhances your ice fishing experience by increasing feel and further reducing weight.

To finish off these premium ice rods, they added a high-visibility tip to ensure that even the slightest bites don’t escape your notice.

Learn more about the CRYO difference today, visit www.eagleclaw.com/ice-fishing

ACCESSORY OPTIONS FOR YOUR VEXILAR FLASHERS

Vexilar, the leader in ice fishing electronics, has many options that further complete your flasher units. Among them is the new Snow Shield, which is great for keeping snow, rain, and debris off the face of your Vexilar FLX series of flashers. It fits easily on any of the FLX series of flashers, and is made of clear, durable Lexan.

The Vexilar GLO-RING uses special UV LED’s, which allows anglers to glow a lure treated with glow paint with only one second of exposure inside the powerful GLO-RING light chamber. Powered by either a direct connection to your Vexilar battery via the quick connect charging cable or it can be fully adapted to get power from any carry case with supplied gator clip adapters. A mounting bracket comes with the GLO-RING to install on a Vexilar Genz pack or the wall of your permanent fish house. The GLO-RING can also be used as a rod holder.

Visit www.vexilar.com for more information on their complete line of electronics and accessories.

OLD TRAPPER BEEF JERKY

Old Trapper has won legions of dedicated fans by a steadfast Commitment to the highest standards of quality. The company’s latest release, 18-ounce family size bags (the largest package on the market to date), of its authentic beef jerky, fulfill the oft-repeated request for more product.

Old Trapper’s newest family sized bags of beef jerky give snackers plenty of the quality beef they crave in a larger size that can be shared with friends and family alike, used to stock pantries or taken along on road trips and other outings. The larger format bags feature Old Trapper’s signature clear packaging enabling consumers to clearly see the quality and amount of product they are receiving when purchasing.

The Old Fashioned Trapper Beef Jerky is crafted by seasoning lean cuts of real steak, adding brown sugar for just the right hint of sweetness, and then smoked to perfection using real wood in their smokehouses. The result is tender, never tough jerky. All four of Old Trapper’s signature flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki and Hot & Spicy will be available in the larger format size.

Families of all sizes who want a high-protein, low-carb snack option that will last a while, can find Old Trapper’s new 18-ounce family-sized bags of lean, high-quality beef jerky at club warehouses, grocery stores and convenience stores across the country. Learn more at www.OldTrapper.com

CLAM OUTDOORS ICE TEAM ICE TEAM X-600 THERMAL HUB

The Clam X-600 Thermal Hub is the perfect portable ice shelter for a group of buddies or a day on the ice with friends and family. With unmatched durability, strength, and ease of use, it’s the perfect pop-up ice fishing shelter for those that want to spend their time on the ice fishing in comfort. Featuring the Max Entry door system, The Clam X-600 offers ample space for multiple ice anglers and the top components ice anglers are looking for.

This shelter is also perfect for ice camping anglers who are looking for a warm shelter to use as basecamp or even stay overnight out on the ice. The Ice Team model features Clam’s Aurora Lighting System for built-in lights inside your shelter.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago. The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots).

Stop by the booth during one of this season’s ice fishing shows to view and learn more about the lineup of portable ice shelters from Clam Outdoors, or visit www.clamoutdoors.com