Smallmouth potential really shines at Lake Milton in Ohio’s Mahoning County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“It’s a fishing hot spot during the week and a party hot spot on the weekend,” he said. “You’ve got unlimited horsepower, great access, close to Akron and Youngstown. You have all these amenities that make it a great spot for the ski and pleasure boat crowd. If you want to fish on the weekend, hit it early in the morning or just focus on weekdays.”