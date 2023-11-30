Bill proposed in Pennsylvania allowing license holders to select fish, game commissioners politics in its truest form

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State representative Dave Maloney introduced legislation that would allow agency license buyers to nominate and vote for commissioner candidates. At present, commissioners for both the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission are recommended by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Prior to being nominated, they are interviewed and recommended to the governor by the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.