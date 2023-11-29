Outdoor Insights: What’s in a name when it comes to birds?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This newspaper printed a story last week about the American Ornithological Society’s plan to rename 80 species of North American birds named after people. We’re talking feathered friends like the Wilson’s phalarope, the Cooper’s hawk, and – as the Delta Waterfowl reprint last week noted – three waterfowl species.