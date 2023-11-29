Commentary: It’s time to bring back Illinois’ deer check stations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On the opening weekend of firearms deer season in Illinois, I made the rounds, checking in to hear all the great deer stories. I stopped at processors to see how the numbers looked and to get a look at what was coming in. Over and over I heard a constant refrain this year – the same as I hear every year: “I sure wish we still had check stations.”