Come ice season, there’s no shortage of crappies in Minnesota’s Upper South Long Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Crow Wing County is rich with lakes and fishing opportunities – most definitely a destination location in the state. But with so many lakes in which to wet a line, there are going to be some that get lost in the shuffle, receiving less attention from anglers. Upper South Long Lake might be one of them. At just over 800 acres, it’s a decent multi-species lake, although crappies and largemouth bass seem to be its standouts.