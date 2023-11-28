Remembering Mike Jackson, a ‘one of a kind’ angler, communicator in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Buffalo Grove’s Orrin Brand has passed away at the age of 79. Illinois fishermen are more familiar with the other name that Brand used – Mike Jackson. Jackson once told me that he elected to call himself “Mike Jackson” because he felt that the Jackson name sounded more masculine and fit his outdoor writer persona better.