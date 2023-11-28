New York’s SUNY ESF appoints Dr. Joshua Millspaugh as Camp Fire Conservation Fund professor

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Syracuse, N.Y. — The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) reports it is honored to continue its relationship with the Camp Fire Conservation Fund through the appointment of Dr. Joshua Millspaugh as the next ESF Camp Fire Conservation Fund Professor in Wildlife Conservation.