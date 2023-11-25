Writings of former outdoor humor columnist Pat McManus are health aid for the outdoorsmen

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A silver lining of my wife’s recent resolve to monitor my blood pressure is that I rediscovered Pat McManus. Protocol dictates that I sit, comfortable and relaxed, for several minutes before the electric sleeve performs its python-like constrictions on the upper arm. That’s so your pressure returns to normal after exertion (Like trekking across the room?). I’ve read that laughter reduces blood pressure. So, hoping for readings that won’t alarm my spouse, I sought my copy of “They Shoot Canoes, Don’t They?” a McManus’ classic I’d neglected for years, to read between the squeezes.