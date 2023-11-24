Friday, November 24th, 2023
Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo debuts Dec. 8-10 in Oshkosh

Tom Boley will be one of several seminar speakers at the new Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo scheduled for Oshkosh’s Sunnyview Exposition Center Dec. 8-10. (Contributed photo)

Oshkosh, Wis. — The all new Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo will open its doors to the Wisconsin ice fishing public for the first time Dec. 8-10 at the Sunnyview Exposition Center in Oshkosh.

This new show will come out of the gates as the state’s largest dedicated ice fishing expo. The sold-out show will feature nearly every major ice fishing brand in the industry, as well as unique ice fishing brands fishermen won’t find in big box stores.

Ice fishing lures, shelters, augers, electronics, and retailers will be packed into more than 35,000 square feet of exhibition space. Some of the industry’s top ice fishing professionals will offer seminars all three days, including Larry Smith, Tom Boley, Sara Trampe, Tommy Kemos, and more. There will also be a trout pond and kids’ zone with youth activities.

Attendees have the chance to win free fishing gear from the organizers’ roaming “Prize Patrol” team. Food trucks will be on hand with subs, gyros, burgers, and more.

For more info go to www.icefishexpo.com. Tickets are $10; kids 12 and under are free. Parking is free. Follow the Facebook page for updates: www.facebook.com/WisconsinIceFishingExpo.

The new Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo is being brought out by Bast-Durbin Advertising, of Slinger, the same marketing agency that owns and produces the Midwest’s largest all-fishing event, The Wisconsin Fishing Expo, in Madison. The show is sponsored by Wisconsin Outdoor News, Acme Tackle, Beaver Dam, Ice Team, Ion Fishing, Eskimo, NPAA, FAF, and WIFA.

