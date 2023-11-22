Rare elk sighting in Lyon County captured on game cameras from southwestern Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Tim Meyer was flipping through his game cameras from his southwest Minnesota property on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 21. He got halfway through the photos and suddenly something took his breath away. It was a five-by-five bull elk. Meyer never expected to see an elk on his property, and he’ll keep the photos because he’s confident he’ll never see one on his land again.