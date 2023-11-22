Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023
Rare elk sighting in Lyon County captured on game cameras from southwestern Minnesota

Tim Meyer found this five-by-five bull elk image on his game cameras on Tuesday, Nov. 21. His property is just west of Marshall, Minn., and it’s about 300 miles away from the Grygla elk herd in northwestern Minnesota. It’s rare to sight an elk in the area, and Meyer is hoping to see it sometime this Thanksgiving weekend. (Photo courtesy of Tim Meyer)
Tim Meyer was flipping through his game cameras from his southwest Minnesota property on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 21. He got halfway through the photos and suddenly something took his breath away.  It was a five-by-five bull elk. Meyer never expected to see an elk on his property, and he’ll keep the photos because he’s confident he’ll never see one on his land again.
