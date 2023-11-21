U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces Will Meeks as new regional director in the Midwest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in a press release on Nov. 21, 2023, that Will Meeks is the new regional director for the agency’s Midwest Region. Meeks will oversee the day-to-day operations and strategic direction of the region which covers Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. "Throughout his career, Will has demonstrated great skill in working with communities to manage complex natural resource issues that require collaboration and consensus building,” said Service Director Martha Williams.