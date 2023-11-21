Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: State Rep. to Introduce alligator bill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Pennsylvania state representative plans to introduce legislation in response to the recent alligator sightings across Pennsylvania over the last few months. The proposed legislation would increase fines and strengthen penalties for the release of exotic animals, such as alligators, crocodiles, poisonous snakes and mammals “which may be dangerous to the public safety or to our own native wild animals and birds,” according to a memorandum.