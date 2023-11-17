Wisconsin family from Marathon County marks 54th season of deer hunting traditions

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When the Wisconsin 2023 gun deer season kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 18, the hunting members of the Day family will mark their 54th year of chasing white-tailed deer on the family farm in eastern Marathon (pronounced Mar-a-tin locally) County. I don’t know that Ken Day, of Wausau, is the official family chronicler, but he’s the family member who contacted the office some time back with a black-and-white photo from the 1970 deer season and that sort of started the ball rolling on the Day hunting story.