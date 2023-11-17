U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declares Scioto madtom, a fish native to Ohio, extinct

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) recently declared the Scioto madtom, a fish native to Ohio, extinct, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Scioto madtom, a small, nocturnal species of catfish, was formerly found in a small section of Big Darby Creek, a tributary of the Scioto River in central Ohio.