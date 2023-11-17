New York hunters reminded that blaze orange clothing is required, and key to hunter safety

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The firearms season for deer begins on Nov. 18 and needless to say, thousands of New York hunters will be afield. To be compliant with hunting regulations, hunters are reminded that they must wear a blaze orange or pink colored coat or vest with at least 250 square inches of coverage above the waist or a hat with more than 50% blaze orange or pink material.