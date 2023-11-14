Wisconsin DNR reviews wildlife damage, overall nuisance conflict rules

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved a scope statement that is expected to bring about changes in the wildlife damage and abatement program for landowners incurring damages caused by wildlife. At the board’s Oct. 25 meeting, Scott Karel, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife policy specialist, told the board the DNR met with representatives of the Farm Bureau, Conservation Congress, and USDA-Wildlife Services for a review of the rules related to wildlife damage and nuisance conflict management.