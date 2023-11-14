Unique lend-a-pole program in New York casts off in Ulster County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Thanks to the Federated Sportsmen’s Clubs of Ulster County, and state Sen. Peter Oberacker (R/C – Schenevus), young anglers can now borrow a fishing pole just as easy as borrowing a book. And both come from local libraries.