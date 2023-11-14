Theresa Stabo takes Wisconsin DNR’s angler workshop on the road

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As a part-time fishing guide interested in working with a high school fishing club down the road, Ed Emery showed up Nov. 2 at an angler instructor training and certification workshop at the Oshkosh, Wis., YMCA with plenty of questions. So did Taylor Douglas, the Y’s youth and family director. Emery and Douglas are two of six people to register for the 3 1⁄2-hour class, which the DNR’s Angler Outreach Program offers throughout the state.