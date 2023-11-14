New ice gear for the 2023-24 season: Latest innovations emphasize mobility and staying warm

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The keys to success during any ice fishing outing include the ability to stay mobile and warm. New innovations for the upcoming hardwater season allow anglers to easily accomplish both tasks. The ability to move at a moment’s notice once again highlights some of the new options. Here’s a look at the latest and greatest tools to take onto the ice this winter.