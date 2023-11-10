Grouse flashbacks, un-summoned

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Have you ever noticed how sometimes, seemingly at random, some unanticipated image will pop into your thoughts, “out of nowhere?” Of course, you have; that portal to “randomness” is part of how our mysterious brain works.