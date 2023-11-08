Weak, Warm Waterfowl Openers?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Waterfowl seasons have been open across the Midwest for more than a month, and slow shooting has been reported in parts of the region.