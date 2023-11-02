New York students learn conservation from pheasant stocking

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On a beautiful Adirondack fall day, the Moriah Central School’s “Introduction to Fish and Wildlife” class had the chance to release both cock bird and hen ring-necked pheasants. The course is taught by Tiffany Pinheiro at the Moriah Central School in New York's Essex County. Four juniors and four seniors took part in the outdoor wildlife experience along a wetland area, known locally as Barnaby Swamp in Westport.