Minnesota Governor’s Deer Opener is set to offer opportunities in Lanesboro

The Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener takes place in Lanesboro, Nov. 3-4, to kick off a tradition for Minnesotans across the state. It’s the start to a nine- or 16-day firearms deer-hunting season. The Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener has faced several changes during the past 12 months, but it’s ultimately maintaining a similar path. That direction will focus on recruiting younger hunters and making citizens aware of the conservation aspects of hunting and fishing.