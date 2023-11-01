Commentary: For Minnesota’s Ash River, Voyageurs park, is cleanup plan worth the price?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The St. Louis County Board has thrown its backing to a state bonding request for a $24 million project to address a problem that supporters can’t show even exists. At issue is a proposal by the Voyageurs National Park Clean Water Joint Powers Board, which goes by the cumbersome acronym VNPCWJPB, to build a centralized wastewater collection and treatment system to serve a total of 81 sites along the Ash River, a tributary to Lake Kabetogama.