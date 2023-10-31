Wisconsin’s Coon Creek soil conservation project turns 90

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin is known as the home of the conservation movement, and it started in 1933 with the nation’s first soil conservation project. That effort to reduce soil erosion and help landowners manage the land sustainably was celebrated at the 90th anniversary of the Coon Creek Demonstration Project Sept. 9 in Coon Valley. The Coon Creek Watershed Council brought together local citizens and conservationists to acknowledge the combined work of landowners and governmental agencies that established conservation practices to heal the soil, while realizing landowners face even larger challenges today.