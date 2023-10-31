Winter walleye regulations set on Minnesota’s Upper Red, Mille Lacs lakes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Winter walleye-fishing regulations have been set for Minnesota’s most popular early-ice destination, and anglers this year will be allowed to keep four walleyes less than 17 inches (with one over 17 allowed) on Upper Red Lake. The “winter” season officially begins Nov. 1. The new regulation is a decrease from a five-fish, open-water limit this year, but a one-walleye increase from last winter’s three-fish limit on Upper Red. Beginning Friday, Dec. 1, Lake Mille Lacs anglers can keep one walleye 21 to 23 inches long or one longer than 28 inches.