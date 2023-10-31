New master plan in Wisconsin includes Devil’s Lake, Hartmann Creek parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The public has until Thursday, Nov. 2, to weigh in on a master plan for Devil’s Lake and Hartman Creek state parks and more than 60 other Wisconsin state properties. John Pohlman, a DNR property planner in Madison, is overseeing the process for the Central Sand Hills Regional Master Plan, which also includes the Wild Rose State Fish Hatchery in Wild Rose, the MacKenzie Center near Poynette, and several state natural, fishery, and wildlife areas.