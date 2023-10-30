State, federal sites swing gates open for youth waterfowl hunts in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The fall hunting season in Illinois gets a bit busier in coming weeks, as youth waterfowl hunters hit state sites for the regular season and for special hunts. DNR released a schedule in late October, noting that, “Numerous Illinois state parks and wildlife areas will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2023 zoned youth waterfowl hunting seasons.” Several federal sites that fall under DNR waterfowl administrative rules also are open for youth hunts.