Illinois CWD sampling locations announced

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Illinois DNR has announced locations where deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) free of charge during the 2023-2024 hunting season.