Bass weighing 8 pounds signifies Lake Sara strategy in Illinois’ Effingham County

A largemouth bass that weighed a tad under 8 pounds was pulled out of Lake Sara in 2022, basically backing DNR’s strategy in 2017 to implement a protected slot limit on bass. The 8-pounder, which was caught during one of the 52 tournaments held on Sara last year, was not the only large bass weighed in. There was one that weighed 7.2 pounds, and another that came in just under 7 pounds (6.9 pounds). There were a handful of bass caught that topped 6 pounds.